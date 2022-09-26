Discover the traffic and travel updates for September 26
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Check this morning's (September 26) traffic and travel updates, roadworks and road closures in Cambridgeshire.
A47 - Guyhirn
Delays on all approaches to the roundabout due to an obstruction. The delays are reaching 3 miles southbound and 2 miles east.
Hauxton Road/High Street and Babraham Road - Trumpington
As you head into the city this morning, there are large delays on these roads with slow-moving traffic.
A603 Cambridge Road approaching B1046 New Rd - Barton
Delays northbound for over a mile.
Cambridge Street – St Neots
The road will be closed both ways between September 26 until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.
Train Strikes - Great Northern/Greater Anglia
The RMT union has announced strike action for October 1 and October 8, which affects the Great Northern rail lines.
The Aslef union has also announced strike action for October 1 and October 5, affecting the Greater Anglia train lines, including Stansted.
Other firms in the East of England will also be impacted by strike action
Johnsons Drove / Bridge Drove - Parson Drove
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26 and October 7 for carriageway works.
High Street level crossing - Cambridge
At the level crossing, the road will be closed both ways to all traffic from September 26 – 28 between 10.30pm and 6am nightly due to works by Network Rail.
Swaffham Heath Road - Swaffham Bulbeck
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26 - 28 due to works by Anglian Water.
Norwood Road – March
The road will be closed both ways between September 27-30 due to works by Anglian Water.
Herne Road – Ramsey St Marys
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26 until October 4 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.
The Footpath – Coton
It will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26-28 due to works by Cambs Water.
Hamerton Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 30 between the hours of 8am and 5pm (weekdays only) due to works by UK Power Networks.
B1187 Murrow Bank - Murrow
Murrow Bank is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 4 for carriageway works.
Fen Road - Newton-in-the-Isle
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 5 for carriageway works.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.