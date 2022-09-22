Check out the traffic and travel updates in Cambridgeshire for September 22
Take a look at the latest road closures, roadworks and other travel updates across Cambridgeshire this morning (September 22).
A141 approaching roundabout with Huntingdon Road
The road is partially blocked due to a broken-down lorry.
Queues building quickly westbound for over a mile, reaching the roundabout with the B1514.
Upwood Road - Great Raveley
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until September 23 due to works by Anglian Water.
Great Northern rail
A revised timetable is in place between London King's Cross and Ely/King's Lynn until at least September 25.
This is due to a speed restriction in place over a defective track between Ely and King's Lynn.
Trains between these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.
Ramsey Hollow Drove - Ramsey Forty Foot
Road is closed in both directions to all motor vehicles today until September 23 due to works by Openreach.
Hamerton Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 30 between the hours of 8am and 5pm (weekdays only), due to works by UK Power Networks.
B1187 Murrow Bank - Murrow
Murrow Bank is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 4 for carriageway works.
Fen Road - Newton-in-the-Isle
Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 5 for carriageway works.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.