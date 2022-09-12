Traffic and Travel updates for Monday, September 12
- Credit: HUNTS POST
Ramsey Mereside
Wells Bridge will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 12-16 on week days only between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.
B1040 - Whittlesey to Thorney
The B1040 is closed due to a crash, police will advise when the closure is lifted.
High Street March (advanced warning)
Essential work by Anglian Water to start on September 13 in High Street, March. Estimated to be completed on September 15.
Cambridge
Slow moving traffic heading into Cambridge this morning. Longest delays at: A603 Barton Road; A1309 Hauxton Road/High Street; Trumpington Road and the A1303 Madingley Road. Advice is to allow extra time for journeys.
Hildersham Road - Balsham
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 16 due to works undertaken by Cambridge Water.
Folksworth Road - Norman Cross
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 due to works undertaken by Anglian Water.