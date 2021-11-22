Notice of road closure in Huntingdon this weekend
Published: 9:00 AM November 22, 2021
- Credit: HUNTS POST
National Highways has announced it will be closing Brampton Road in Huntingdon this weekend.
The closure is part of the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon major improvement works.
A planned full closure is scheduled for the B1514 on Saturday, November 27 (one night) from 9pm to 5am.
This will be between the RingGo car park and Edison Bell Way. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peter's Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514.
Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.
For more information about this scheme, visit the National Highways website.
Most Read
- 1 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
- 2 Notice of road closure in Huntingdon this weekend
- 3 Teenage motorcyclist dies after A1307 crash at Fen Drayton
- 4 Two men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
- 5 Police stop stolen Audi within 2 hours
- 6 Columnist: Council leader Ryan Fuller writes on Flooding
- 7 Updated details of the Christmas lights switch-on in St Neots
- 8 How the law around using your phone while driving is changing
- 9 Christmas Light Switch On's are back this year
- 10 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A1