Brampton Road in Huntingdon will be closed on November 27. - Credit: HUNTS POST

National Highways has announced it will be closing Brampton Road in Huntingdon this weekend.

The closure is part of the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon major improvement works.

A planned full closure is scheduled for the B1514 on Saturday, November 27 (one night) from 9pm to 5am.

This will be between the RingGo car park and Edison Bell Way. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peter's Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514.

Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

For more information about this scheme, visit the National Highways website.