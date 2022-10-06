Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Catch up with our traffic and travel updates for Thursday (October 6)

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:04 AM October 6, 2022
Updated: 8:28 AM October 6, 2022
Check out today's (October 6) travel updates for Cambridgeshire. 

Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 6).   

Greater Anglia Trains - the 0750 Peterborough to Ipswich train (08.31 Ely) has been cancelled today (October 6) due to industrial action.

Over - High Street is close due to emergency roadworks today (October 6). Citi 5 bus also unable to serve the High Street.

 Swaffham Road – Reach 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 7 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm daily for carriageway works. 

Greater Anglia trains 

A limited service which means services on Thursday morning (October 6) will start later than usual. 

Malting End - Kirtling  

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 6 due to works by Anglian Water. 

Ermine Street – Alconbury (on the roundabout for A1307)    

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles on October 6 between the hours of 8pm and 6am nightly for carriageway works. 

Knutsford Road - Bassingbourn cum Kneesworth  

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 7 due to works by Cambridge Water.  

Johnson’s Drove/Bridge Drove - Parson Drove    

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 7 for carriageway works.  

Silver’s Lane - Parson Drove   

Advanced notice of closure both ways to all traffic between October 5-7 due to UK Power Networks work.    

Sleaford Street - Cambridge   

Closed both ways between October 5-7 for work by Cambridge Water. 

Glisson Road - Cambridge  

The road is closed to all motor vehicles till October 11 between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm daily for works.  

Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey    

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 for carriageway works.    

Cambridge Street – St Neots     

The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.    

Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach  

Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.  

Cambridge Road - Madingley   

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.  

Barnham Road – Buckworth       

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.   

