Catch up with our traffic and travel updates for Thursday (October 6)
- Credit: HUNTS POST
Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 6).
Greater Anglia Trains - the 0750 Peterborough to Ipswich train (08.31 Ely) has been cancelled today (October 6) due to industrial action.
Over - High Street is close due to emergency roadworks today (October 6). Citi 5 bus also unable to serve the High Street.
Swaffham Road – Reach
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 7 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.
Greater Anglia trains
A limited service which means services on Thursday morning (October 6) will start later than usual.
Malting End - Kirtling
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 6 due to works by Anglian Water.
Ermine Street – Alconbury (on the roundabout for A1307)
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles on October 6 between the hours of 8pm and 6am nightly for carriageway works.
Knutsford Road - Bassingbourn cum Kneesworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 7 due to works by Cambridge Water.
Johnson’s Drove/Bridge Drove - Parson Drove
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 7 for carriageway works.
Silver’s Lane - Parson Drove
Advanced notice of closure both ways to all traffic between October 5-7 due to UK Power Networks work.
Sleaford Street - Cambridge
Closed both ways between October 5-7 for work by Cambridge Water.
Glisson Road - Cambridge
The road is closed to all motor vehicles till October 11 between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm daily for works.
Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 for carriageway works.
Cambridge Street – St Neots
The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.
Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach
Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.
Cambridge Road - Madingley
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.