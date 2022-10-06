Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 6).

Greater Anglia Trains - the 0750 Peterborough to Ipswich train (08.31 Ely) has been cancelled today (October 6) due to industrial action.

Over - High Street is close due to emergency roadworks today (October 6). Citi 5 bus also unable to serve the High Street.

Swaffham Road – Reach

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 7 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.

Greater Anglia trains

A limited service which means services on Thursday morning (October 6) will start later than usual.

Malting End - Kirtling

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 6 due to works by Anglian Water.

Ermine Street – Alconbury (on the roundabout for A1307)

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles on October 6 between the hours of 8pm and 6am nightly for carriageway works.

Knutsford Road - Bassingbourn cum Kneesworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 7 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Johnson’s Drove/Bridge Drove - Parson Drove

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 7 for carriageway works.

Silver’s Lane - Parson Drove

Advanced notice of closure both ways to all traffic between October 5-7 due to UK Power Networks work.

Sleaford Street - Cambridge

Closed both ways between October 5-7 for work by Cambridge Water.

Glisson Road - Cambridge

The road is closed to all motor vehicles till October 11 between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm daily for works.

Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 for carriageway works.

Cambridge Street – St Neots

The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.

Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach

Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.

Cambridge Road - Madingley

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.