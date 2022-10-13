Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 13).

Angel Drove - Ely - Angel Drove, in Ely, is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 13) between the hours of 9.3am and 3.30pm for carriageway works.

The Common, West Wratting - is closed today (October 13) between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm due to works by Open Reach.

Gracious Street – Whittlesey

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 14 between the hours of 7:30am and 4:15pm daily for works.

Way Head Drove - Coveney

This road will be closed both ways to motorists until October 13 for carriageway works.

High Street - Harlton

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 13 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Cambridge Street – St Neots

The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.

Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach

Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.

Milk and Water Drove – Farcet

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-24 for carriageway works.

Parkhall Road – Somersham

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 due to works by Cambs Water.

Little Whyte – Ramsey

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 for works.

Isleham Road – Chippenham

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-19 between the hours of 9:30am until 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.

Battlegate Road – Boxworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works.

Cambridge Road - Madingley

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.

Worts Causeway - Cambridge

The road is closed both ways closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.