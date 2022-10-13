Traffic and Travel updates across Cambridgeshire for Thursday, October 13
Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 13).
Angel Drove - Ely - Angel Drove, in Ely, is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 13) between the hours of 9.3am and 3.30pm for carriageway works.
The Common, West Wratting - is closed today (October 13) between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm due to works by Open Reach.
Gracious Street – Whittlesey
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 14 between the hours of 7:30am and 4:15pm daily for works.
Way Head Drove - Coveney
This road will be closed both ways to motorists until October 13 for carriageway works.
High Street - Harlton
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 13 due to works by Cambridge Water.
Cambridge Street – St Neots
The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.
Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach
Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.
Milk and Water Drove – Farcet
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-24 for carriageway works.
Parkhall Road – Somersham
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 due to works by Cambs Water.
Little Whyte – Ramsey
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 for works.
Isleham Road – Chippenham
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-19 between the hours of 9:30am until 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.
Battlegate Road – Boxworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works.
Cambridge Road - Madingley
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.
Worts Causeway - Cambridge
The road is closed both ways closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.