Traffic and Travel updates across Cambridgeshire for Thursday, October 13

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:25 AM October 13, 2022
Roadworks and road closures across Cambridgeshire.

Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 13).   

Angel Drove - Ely - Angel Drove, in Ely, is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 13) between the hours of 9.3am and 3.30pm for carriageway works.

The Common, West Wratting - is closed today (October 13) between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm due to works by Open Reach.

Gracious Street – Whittlesey 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 14 between the hours of 7:30am and 4:15pm daily for works. 

Way Head Drove - Coveney 

This road will be closed both ways to motorists until October 13 for carriageway works. 

High Street - Harlton  

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 13 due to works by Cambridge Water. 

Cambridge Street – St Neots        

The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.       

Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach     

Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.    

Milk and Water Drove – Farcet 

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-24 for carriageway works. 

Parkhall Road – Somersham 

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 due to works by Cambs Water. 

Little Whyte – Ramsey 

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 for works. 

Isleham Road – Chippenham 

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-19 between the hours of 9:30am until 3:30pm daily for carriageway works. 

Battlegate Road – Boxworth   

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works. 

Cambridge Road - Madingley      

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works. 

Barnham Road – Buckworth          

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.  

Worts Causeway - Cambridge  

The road is closed both ways closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water. 

