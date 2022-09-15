Brampton Road in Huntingdon will be closed for one day. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Here are the traffic and travel updates across Cambridgeshire for Thursday, September 15.

Milton Road - Cambridge

Some bus stops have been moved temporarily due to ongoing improvement work in Milton Road.

These are: Westbrook Centre inbound - 100m away before the Gilbert Road junction; Shops (Co-op) inbound - before the Highworth Avenue roundabout; Milton Arms inbound - 120 m away.T

Great Northern rail services

An amended timetable will operate between King's Cross and King's Lynn until at least September 18. This is due to a speed restriction being in place over defective track between Ely and King's Lynn. Great Northern will operate:

- An hourly service will be in operation between London Kings Cross and Ely;

- Shuttles between King's Lynn and Cambridge will continue to operate.

Journeys between King's Lynn and Cambridge will be extended by up to 20 minutes because of the speed restriction.

If you are travelling between London and King's Lynn, commuters are asked to change trains at either Ely or Cambridge.

Wells Bridge - Ramsey Mereside

Wells Bridge will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 12-16 on weekdays only between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.

Hildersham Road - Balsham

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 16 due to works undertaken by Cambridge Water.

Whittlesey Road - March

Road at the level crossing will be closed both ways to all traffic from 9pm on September 17 to 4am on September 19 due to works by Network Rail.

The Coates - Soham

Road will be closed both ways for all motor vehicles between September 20-22 due to works by Anglian Water.

Folksworth Road - Norman Cross

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 due to works undertaken by Anglian Water.







