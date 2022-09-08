Traffic and Travel updates for Thursday, September 8
- Credit: Archant
Here are the traffic and travel updates, roadworks and road closures taking place in Cambridgeshire today (Thursday, September 8) and in the days ahead.
Ramsey Mereside - Wells Bridge will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 12-16 on week days only between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.
Willingham - B1050 High Street southbound at cross roads with Over Road, there are delays due to temporary traffic lights in place for works by Cambs Water. Queues of around two miles. Please allow extra time for your journey.
Bramble Lane - Elm
The road is closed both ways to motor vehicles until September 9 between 8am and 3.30pm daily for carriageway works.
High Street - Great Eversden
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 9 due to works undertaken by Cambridge Water.
Hildersham Road - Balsham
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until September 16 due to works undertaken by Cambridge Water.
Folksworth Road - Norman Cross
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until October 28 due to works undertaken by Anglian Water.