An aerial shot of the Black Cat Roundabout near St Neots. - Credit: NATIONAL HIGHWAYS

Drivers are warned to look for alternative routes around the St Neots area after an accident at the Black Cat roundabout.

There are currently three-mile delays on the southbound carriageway of the A1 stretching back to Eaton Ford and one mile on the A428 near St Neots.

Cambridgeshire County Council has advised drivers to avoid the area if possible or allow extra time for their journey.

Drivers may need to find alternative routes if they are in the St Neots area. - Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL



