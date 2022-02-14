Drivers have been warned they may face traffic disruption while work is carried out on key bridges, including Mill Lane, Little Paxton, and St Ives viaduct.

Cambridgeshire County Council said it planned to keep disruption to the minimum during the work which is set to start shortly.

The two local bridges are among four where repairs and strengthening are being carried out. Bridges on the the A142 at Mepal and the A10 at Littleport will also be repaired.

Mill Bridge, Little Paxton, will be affected from 8.30pm on February 25 until 5am on Monday February 28 while repairs to brickwork take place.

Work on St Ives viaduct, A1096 Harrison Way, will run from Friday 8.30pm until Monday 5am during the weekends of March 18, March 25, April 1 and April 8.

Cllr Peter McDonald, chair of the Highways and Transport Committee at the county council, said: “We are carrying out important repairs to these four bridges to make sure they meet the standards on our roads. We’re doing the work in the spring so we have the right conditions for strengthening these bridges.

“When we’re working on the bridges in Mepal and St Ives, we will require access to the entire carriageway and are looking to minimise the disruption to traffic by working 24 hours on rotating shifts and at the weekends. We hope we can complete one joint per weekend, hence the four dates.

“We want to highlight these repairs to drivers in plenty of time so they can plan their journeys and allow extra time. Diversions will be in place, and I would urge everyone to check our website for the latest information.”

The county said it would be working over weekends to get the repairs completed as quickly as possible and monitoring the weather, with work being postponed if there were flooding issues.

Mepal viaduct will be affected on weekends from February 25 and Littleport bridge on the weekend of February 18.

Upcoming roadworks can be viewed on the council’s website: https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/travel-roads-and-parking/roads-andpathways/roadworks-and-faults/roadwork-and-traffic-information and drivers can check their route for current roadworks on the roadwork map: https://one.network/uk/cambridgeshire .



















