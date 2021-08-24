Published: 2:00 PM August 24, 2021

Rail passengers from Huntingdon and St Neots will lose a semi-fast train to and from London when new timetables are introduced next month.

Train operator Govia Thameslink said the change to weekday services, from September 6, was designed to help them meet demand across the network as workers returned to offices and students resumed studies as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic receded..

Most services from Huntingdon and St Neots will not be affected, but there will be a reduction in the morning and evening semi-fast trains from Peterborough which stop at the two local stations.

A Govia spokesman said: “There will be no changes to Thameslink services between Huntingdon, St Neots and St Pancras and beyond, which will continue to run every 30 minutes through the day.

“Semi-fast Great Northern services to King’s Cross in the morning peak, and from King’s Cross in the evening peak, will be reduced from three trains at hourly intervals to two trains at half-hourly intervals - a total reduction of one train each way per day.”

The spokesman said: “These changes are to allow us to better meet demand across the wider network, and will mean services are less subject to coronavirus-related cancellations, giving customers more confidence when planning their journeys.”

In the morning, there will now be two semi-fast services leaving Peterborough at 06:36 and 07:04 and calling at Huntingdon and St Neots. Return services will leave King’s Cross at 17:42 and 18:12.

Govia said that at other times passengers should use alternative Thameslink services via St Pancras International.

The operator said the timetable would continue to be adapted according to demand.

Govia chief operating officer Steve White said: “In anticipation of the return of schools and more passengers returning to the office, much of our service will be expanded from 6 September.

“Like many other businesses our staffing levels continue to be affected by the pandemic but the new timetable has been planned to make better use of the drivers we have available, providing more trains, more reliably.

“The Covid third wave this summer has been the most challenging throughout the pandemic to balance the availability of our resources with the needs of our customers. We apologise if you have been affected.”

Train times at www.nationalrail.co.uk will be updated from the weekend of August 28