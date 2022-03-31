Updated

Three people have been hospitalised after a crash on the B1040 at Ramsey St Mary's.

One vehicle was reported to have been in the River Nene alongside the B1040.

The road was closed since 11am his morning (March 31) and has since reopened.

Two air ambulances and three ambulances attended the scene this morning.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 11.07am today (March 31) with reports of a car in the river at St Mary’s Road, Ramsey St Marys.

"Emergency services attended but details of injuries are not clear at this stage.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.10am with reports of a collision on the B1040, Ramsey.

"We sent Magpas Air Ambulance, East Anglian Air Ambulance, the Hazardous Area Response Team, three ambulances, a community first responder and two ambulance officers.

"Three people were taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance."