Published: 9:00 AM March 22, 2021

Highways England is planning to carry out the following improvements work this week. Some lanes and carriageways will be closed on the A1 and A14.

Full closures will usually take place overnight between 9pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures. For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures on Saturday, March 27, from 8am to 5pm • B1514 Brampton Road between station car park and Edison Bell Way. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peter's Road to A141 west to Brampton/Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via the B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

Saturday March 27 to Sunday 28 (two nights) • M11 northbound junction 14 exit slip (M11 northbound to A14 eastbound). Vehicles will be diverted to continue on the A14 westbound to Bar Hill junction 25 and return on the eastbound carriageway. A428 eastbound between Madingley and Girton. Vehicles will be diverted via the A1303. Non-motorway traffic will then be diverted on roads through Cambridge and motorway traffic will be diverted south on M11, east on A505 and north on the A11 to re-joint the A14 at junction 36 • A428 westbound between Girton and Madingley (including A14 westbound exit slip to M11 southbound). Vehicles will be diverted onto A14 westbound, exit at junction 24b for the A1307, then south on the A1198 at Godmanchester to re-join the A428 at Caxton Gibbet M11 bound traffic will be diverted to continue on A14 westbound to Bar Hill junction 25, exit and return on the A14 eastbound to access the M11.

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home.