Teenager hospitalised after being struck by car in Ramsey
- Credit: Google Maps
A teenage girl was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Ramsey.
The teenager was struck by a car near the Turkish barbers on High Street yesterday (March 29).
Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene shortly after 3pm.
The driver was reportedly “shaken” but “ok”.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were informed by the ambulance service at 3.23pm of a pedestrian being hit by a car in Ramsey High Street.
“Police attended to assist the ambulance service, a teenage girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“No crimes have been identified.”
The girl’s mum has spoken out on social media after yesterday’s incident.
She said: “I just wanted to say thank you for everyone who stopped and helped.
“She is absolutely fine now, was more shock than injury caused and she’s happily at home with me today having extra fuss.
“Please extend our concern to the driver who must have been equally as upset.
“No driver fault, [she] stepped out without looking and luckily he was going slow enough to stop quickly.”