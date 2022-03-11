Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Motorist suffers suspected heart attack on A428 near St Neots

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:14 PM March 11, 2022
A driver suffered a suspected heart attack on Cambridge Road at Eltisley on Tuesday (March 8).

A driver suffered a suspected heart attack on Cambridge Road at Eltisley on Tuesday (March 8). - Credit: Google Maps

A driver was rushed to hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack on the A428 in Cambridgeshire last week.  

Police officers raced to the scene on Cambridge Road at Eltisley near St Neots with a defibrillator at around 3pm on Tuesday (March 8).  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our job as police officers is not just about investigating crimes and locking people up. 

“Earlier this week we were flagged down on the A428 at Eltisley to assist a driver who was having a suspected heart attack. 

“We got a defibrillator to the scene and the man was cared for until the ambulance arrived. 

“Once he was on his way to hospital, we visited his next of kin to let her know in person and took his vehicle to the police station so it was safe until someone was able to collect it.” 

One passer-by said: “We saw this man with one of your officers laying on the floor.  

“Great job in getting there quickly in helping! Hope the man is on the mend now.”

