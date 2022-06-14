Stagecoach East replaced the X5 with a 905 service from St Neots to Cambridge. - Credit: STAGECOACH

Stagecoach East says it will now consider feedback about bus travel from St Neots to Cambridge after hosting a public forum.

The bus and coach operator held a public meeting at Longsands Academy on May 26 in order to hear the views of people on bus travel to the city.

There has been a lot of negativity about the service after Stagecoach East replaced the X5 bus with the 905, which meant a new route and much longer journey times for many people.

The consultation, which was held alongside the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, gave residents in St Neots the opportunity to meet Stagecoach East representatives, express their views on bus travel within Cambridgeshire and discover ticket options offered by the regional bus operator.

Stagecoach East's business development director, David Boden, was in attendance, joined by Dr Nik Johnson, the Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, and district councillor Stephen Ferguson.

Local residents were invited to attend and give feedback on bus services as well as wider bus travel within Cambridgeshire, including Stagecoach East’s responsive bus service ‘Ting’ and the X5/905 routes.

Darren Roe, managing director at Stagecoach East, said: “We take the views and feedback of our customers very seriously, and are always keen to hear from those within the local community about how they think we can improve our bus services.

“This forum gave us an opportunity to better understand the needs and travel requirements of local residents. This type of customer feedback is crucial in developing and enhancing our network going forwards.

“We are dedicated to listening to our local communities and we would like to thank everyone who attended the forum and contributed towards the discussion.”

Dr Nik Johnson, said: “It was great to see such a large turnout of people passionate about improving bus services for their local community.

“Persuading people to use their cars less and public transport more is not an easy feat. Forums like this help us to better understand where change is most necessary to support them in making that change for themselves and the environment.

“I really appreciate the time and feedback that everybody who attended the event gave to help shape the future of buses in St Neots and Cambridgeshire.”

For more information on Stagecoach East, visit: www.stagecoachbus.com/about/east.













