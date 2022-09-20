Dial-a-bus service will see Hunts residents in rural areas picked up in as little as five minutes. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Stagecoach has announced a review of bus routes across Cambridgeshire which it says is a response to "post pandemic travel patterns".

The company has said that services where passenger use and funding is failing to meet operational costs will end to protect the long-term viability of the network

A new bus network has been confirmed which will be effective from Sunday, October 30. Stagecoach says this follows a review that was a requirement of the UK Government’s provision of pandemic recovery funding across England.

Declining services that will not be part of the new network are mainly in the Huntingdonshire and Fenland area: These are: 11/X11, 12, 18, 25, 39, 915, V1, V2, V3, V4, V5, 22, 30, 35, 66; and Peterborough: 23, 24, 29.

To view the new network map with the full details, visit: www.stagecoachbus.com.

The new network changes will also mean enhancing 12 services across the region including: Addenbrookes to Milton service extended to Milton Village and Milton Park & Ride; Parnwell to Peterborough Hospital new morning service to support ‘early shift’ key workers; Newmarket, Maddingley and Babraham Park & Rides increased to every 10 minutes; Saffron Walden to Cambridge - increased to every 20 minutes in morning peaks; Peterborough to Hampton increased to every 20 minutes; Foulbourne to Arbury and Werrington to Orton return to enhanced 10 minute frequency; Milton Park and Ride journeys extended every 30 minutes to Waterbeach, replacing journeys on service 9; Cherry Hinton to Fison Road, Cambridge, returns to enhanced 15 minute frequency.

The Government has made it clear that the network review and any funding support is designed to develop sustainable local transport networks without further continued revenue support from central Government. Across the new network in Cambridgeshire, 23 services where operational costs are still challenging even with central Government funding, will continue to run, because there is some evidence of increased use. But 18 routes, which have seen significant falls in passenger numbers, will not be part of the new network.

Darren Roe, Stagecoach East managing director, said: “We have designed a new core sustainable bus network with the aim of growing services over the long term. The new network is responding to local demand, and as part of that, we’re pleased to announce a range of enhancements for people in Cambridgeshire.

“We are grateful for the Government recovery funding which has been allocated to rebuild services that are sustainable for the long term. This unfortunately does mean making some tough decisions that reflect the reality of how services are being used after the pandemic.

“Overall, services are operating at around 75 per cent of pre-pandemic passenger levels, with concessionary travel for older people dropping to as low as 55 per cent. Inflation, rising fuel and energy bills are also all having an impact on our costs.

"In such tough economic conditions, just like local authorities, bus companies are having to make very difficult decisions.

“The 18 affected routes have been losing £12 per passenger per journey on average. Some of them, where numbers have dropped as low as around only 50 customers per week, are costing up to £80 per passenger. We cannot continue to operate services which we know are no longer financially viable. That would not be right for taxpayers or our passengers.

“The more people who switch to buses, the stronger our networks will be. It can generate vital investment for more electric vehicles, helps keep fares low and ultimately will help us to expand the bus network to meet new demand."



