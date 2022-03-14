Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
See Huntingdon from the air now viaduct has been demolished

Debbie Davies

Published: 1:07 PM March 14, 2022
This aerial shot shows the huge space where the Huntingdon viaduct used to sit.

Aerial photographer Geoff Soden took these amazing images over Huntingdon at the weekend. 

This photograph shows the area from the sky including part of Huntingdon Railway Station and town centre. 

They show the land around Huntingdon Railway Station now that the remaining sections of the town's concrete viaduct have been removed.

The viaduct crossed over the East Coast mainline railway and has not been used the new bypass opened in December 2019.

Demolition of the12,000 tonne concrete flyover was part of the £1.5 billion-pound upgrade of the A14 which started in November 2016 and will be completed later this year.

Huntingdon from the air this weekend.

The huge viaduct demolition project faced several delays due to some technical difficulties with this huge structure, but has now finally been completed.

According to National Highways, the A14 upgrade has employed more than 14,000 people in total, with up to 2,500 working on site during the project’s peak.

Building the new road took 14 million construction hours – the equivalent of almost 1,600 years.

