Roadworks around Huntingdon for week commencing March 8

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:00 AM March 8, 2021   
Huntingdon A14 and A1 roadworks

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Highways England is currently carrying out finishing works and needs to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 9pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

Diversion routes will be in place for closures. For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures until March 12 Cambridge Road, Fen Drayton at its junction with A1307 eastbound. Vehicles in Fen Drayton will be diverted via Swavesey Road, Rose & Crown Road and Buckingway Road to the A1307 at Swavesey. Vehicles on the A1307 eastbound will be directed to continue on the A1307 eastbound to Swavesey and via Buckingway Road, Rose & Crown Road and Swavesey Road for access to Fen Drayton.

Saturday 13: From 8am to Sunday 14 at 8am (24 hours) • B1514 Brampton Road between station car park and Edison Bell Way. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peter's Road to A141 west to Brampton/ Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

Saturday, March 13 to Sunday 14 (two nights) • A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31. Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11 to re-join the A14 at Girton. Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/

