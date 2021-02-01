News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Traffic & Travel

Roadworks and diversions around Huntingdon commencing Monday, February 1

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:00 AM February 1, 2021   
Check out this week's roadworks and diversions around Huntingdon. 

Check out this week's roadworks and diversions around Huntingdon. - Credit: Archant

Here the details of roadworks for the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon for the week ahead.

This may involve lane closures or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

Diversion routes will be in place for full closures.

Full closures (Monday 1 to Wednesday 3)  (three nights) • A1(M) southbound between junction 14 and Alconbury entry slip road.  Vehicles will be diverted onto the A1307 spur to Spittals and west on the A141 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut or for access to the A14.

Thursday 4 to Friday 5 (two nights) • A1307 eastbound spur between A1(M) junction 14 and Rusts Lane, Alconbury exit slip road. Vehicles will be diverted to continue on the A1 southbound to Brampton Hut roundabout and east on the A141 to Spittals.

Sunday 7, from 5am to 11.59pm (19 hours) • Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring-road, St Peter's Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

For more information about this scheme, visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/

Most Read

  1. 1 Large scale vaccine centre opens in Huntingdon today (February 1)
  2. 2 In the nick of time, police stop £750 payment to rogue traders
  3. 3 Living with floods in the Great Ouse Valley
  1. 4 Hare coursers caught in Hunts village get Covid fines
  2. 5 Hail Weston firm driving track and trace technology
  3. 6 Dangerous driving charge for man after B1040 minibus crash that left three dead
  4. 7 Roadworks and diversions around Huntingdon commencing Monday, February 1
  5. 8 New cafe bar set to move into former Dorothy Perkins store in St Neots
  6. 9 Dad uses own mental health struggles to support other men
  7. 10 Man who tampered with cars while owners slept is jailed
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Lorry driver who 'couldn't stand up' was three times over drink-drive limit

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Warning after man spotted in Huntingdon hanging around vehicles

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus