Published: 7:00 AM February 1, 2021

Here the details of roadworks for the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon for the week ahead.

This may involve lane closures or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

Diversion routes will be in place for full closures.

Full closures (Monday 1 to Wednesday 3) (three nights) • A1(M) southbound between junction 14 and Alconbury entry slip road. Vehicles will be diverted onto the A1307 spur to Spittals and west on the A141 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut or for access to the A14.

Thursday 4 to Friday 5 (two nights) • A1307 eastbound spur between A1(M) junction 14 and Rusts Lane, Alconbury exit slip road. Vehicles will be diverted to continue on the A1 southbound to Brampton Hut roundabout and east on the A141 to Spittals.

Sunday 7, from 5am to 11.59pm (19 hours) • Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring-road, St Peter's Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

For more information about this scheme, visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/