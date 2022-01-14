A combination of a bypass and junction improvements have emerged as the most favoured option for improvements to roads in the St Ives area in a survey carried out by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Now he authority's Transport and Infrastructure Committee has agreed to make recommendations to its board to move the Huntingdon A141 and St Ives roads improvements project forward in a unified scheme to develop both.

Recommendations include the board approving the development and costing of an outline business case (OBC) and preliminary design, together with the programme and budgeting for the local improvement schemes for St Ives.

A spokesman for the authority said: "If agreed by the board, the next stage of work is for the Combined Authority transport team to develop the scope, programme and cost of the OBC and preliminary design with Cambridge County Council.

"Once done, the proposal to fund development of the OBC and preliminary design will be brought back to the committee and board for consideration."

The survey on the St Ives roads network was carried out last summer and attracted 469 responses.

Those who took part backed a combination of two options, involving a bypass and a package of local junction improvements.

Ninety per cent of respondents strongly agreed or agreed there was a need to reduce road traffic and they also agreed there was a need to improve ease of bus and coach use, together with road space being reallocated in favour of walking and cycling infrastructure.

But they disagreed with easing minibus, taxi and minicab use and reallocating road space for public transport.

Local car and van trips were favoured by the largest number of respondents at 44 per cent, followed by walking, 36 per cent and cycling on 15 per cent. Leisure walking was highlighted by 24 per cent of those who took part in the survey.

The most common issues that respondents were concerned about were congestion, heavy traffic and road safety, while air quality and improved journey times were also issues.

Participants also rated future development of the local transport network as very important.







