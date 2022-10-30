Check out roads closures and delays for October 31
- Credit: HUNTS POST
Find out the latest traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire.
Station Road - Swavesey
Closed both ways to all traffic until November 6 due to works by Cambs Water.
A141 Isle of Ely Way – March
Temporary lights are in place at the Mill Hill roundabout due to works by Anglian Water. Delays are likely.
A141 Fenland Way - Chatteris
Temporary traffic lights in place at the B1050/A141 roundabout. Delays are likely.
Most Read
- 1 Two men arrested and caravans, cars and cash recovered in burglary operation
- 2 Police release CCTV image in connection with catalytic converter theft
- 3 Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda and Iceland items given 'do not eat' warnings
- 4 Catalogue of errors and 'neglectful practice' at care home
- 5 Former paper mill worker on hunt for answers after cancer diagnosis
- 6 Read Huntingdon Community Radio's latest column
- 7 Jack Savoretti announces Thetford Forest gig date
- 8 Care home placed in 'special measures' after multiple failings
- 9 More than £200 taken in Post Office robbery
- 10 Check out roads closures and delays for October 31
A1123 Houghton Road - St Ives
Temporary lights are in place near Garner Drive due to works by Virgin Media.
B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank - March
The road between the B1099 and Upwell Road junction towards Downham Market is closed.
Chapel Lane - Newton in the Isle
Closed today between the hours of 7.30am and 4.15pm for works.
Silver Street and Trumpington Street – Cambridge
The roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 29 between 7pm and 6am nightly for works.
Wertheim Way – Huntingdon
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 30 due to works by UK Power Networks.
Grange Lane – Littleport
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 31 due to works.
Knarr Fen Road - Thorney
The road between the A47 and Dairy Drove is closed both ways until November 7 due to work by Peterborough City Council.
Cross Drove – Coates (at the level crossing)
The road is closed both way to all motor vehicles until November 11 between the hours of 8am and 4pm weekdays and all days at the weekends due to work by Network Rail.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.
Worts Causeway – Cambridge
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.
Main Street – Littleport
The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until December 1 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works.