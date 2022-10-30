Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Check out roads closures and delays for October 31

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 3:00 PM October 30, 2022
Traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire.

Find out the latest traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire.

Station Road - Swavesey 

Closed both ways to all traffic until November 6 due to works by Cambs Water.

A141 Isle of Ely Way – March 

Temporary lights are in place at the Mill Hill roundabout due to works by Anglian Water. Delays are likely. 

A141 Fenland Way - Chatteris 

Temporary traffic lights in place at the B1050/A141 roundabout. Delays are likely. 

A1123 Houghton Road - St Ives 

Temporary lights are in place near Garner Drive due to works by Virgin Media. 

B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank - March

The road between the B1099 and Upwell Road junction towards Downham Market is closed.

Chapel Lane - Newton in the Isle  

Closed today between the hours of 7.30am and 4.15pm for works. 

Silver Street and Trumpington Street – Cambridge    

The roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 29 between 7pm and 6am nightly for works. 

Wertheim Way – Huntingdon    

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 30 due to works by UK Power Networks.  

Grange Lane – Littleport    

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 31 due to works. 

Knarr Fen Road - Thorney 

The road between the A47 and Dairy Drove is closed both ways until November 7 due to work by Peterborough City Council.

Cross Drove – Coates (at the level crossing)   

The road is closed both way to all motor vehicles until November 11 between the hours of 8am and 4pm weekdays and all days at the weekends due to work by Network Rail. 

Barnham Road – Buckworth     

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.        

Worts Causeway – Cambridge        

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water. 

Main Street – Littleport    

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until December 1 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works.      

