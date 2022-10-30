Find out the latest traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire.

Station Road - Swavesey

Closed both ways to all traffic until November 6 due to works by Cambs Water.

A141 Isle of Ely Way – March

Temporary lights are in place at the Mill Hill roundabout due to works by Anglian Water. Delays are likely.

A141 Fenland Way - Chatteris

Temporary traffic lights in place at the B1050/A141 roundabout. Delays are likely.

A1123 Houghton Road - St Ives

Temporary lights are in place near Garner Drive due to works by Virgin Media.

B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank - March

The road between the B1099 and Upwell Road junction towards Downham Market is closed.

Chapel Lane - Newton in the Isle

Closed today between the hours of 7.30am and 4.15pm for works.

Silver Street and Trumpington Street – Cambridge

The roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 29 between 7pm and 6am nightly for works.

Wertheim Way – Huntingdon

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 30 due to works by UK Power Networks.

Grange Lane – Littleport

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 31 due to works.

Knarr Fen Road - Thorney

The road between the A47 and Dairy Drove is closed both ways until November 7 due to work by Peterborough City Council.

Cross Drove – Coates (at the level crossing)

The road is closed both way to all motor vehicles until November 11 between the hours of 8am and 4pm weekdays and all days at the weekends due to work by Network Rail.

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.

Worts Causeway – Cambridge

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Main Street – Littleport

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until December 1 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works.