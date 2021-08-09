Delays expected as road in St Neots closes until September
- Credit: HUNTS POST
Drivers have been warned to expect delays as Church Street in St Neots is closed in both directions from today (Monday August 9).
The B1043 will be closed to all vehicles until September 17 as Anglian Water replace a section of sewer pipes in the town.
However, a full diversion route will be in place, with traffic diverted via Cambridge Street, Cromwell Road, Berkley Street and St Mary’s Street.
The road will then re-open under three-way traffic lights from September 20 to September 24.
Anglian Water say that no footpaths will be closed, access will remain to properties and there will be no disruption to bin collections.
There may also be a bit of an odd smell in the air – as the team will be working on a live sewer pipe.
The work, which is due to be completed by the middle of October, will see nearly 200m of sewer pipe along Cemetery Road replaced with a bigger diameter pipe.
