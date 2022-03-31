The road is likely to be closed for the rest of the afternoon. - Credit: Google Maps

The B1040 St Mary's Road in Ramsey St Mary's was closed due to a crash.

Cambridgeshire Police were on the scene earlier this morning. (March 31).

Cambridgeshire Police said: "The road is now open".





