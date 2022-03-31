Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
B1040 road reopened after crash in Ramsey St Mary's

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 2:45 PM March 31, 2022
Updated: 3:54 PM March 31, 2022
The road is likely to be closed for the rest of the afternoon. 

The road is likely to be closed for the rest of the afternoon. - Credit: Google Maps

The B1040 St Mary's Road in Ramsey St Mary's was closed due to a crash. 

Cambridgeshire Police were on the scene earlier this morning. (March 31). 

Cambridgeshire Police said: "The road is now open".


For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire. 

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambs Live News
Ramsey News

