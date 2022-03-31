The road is likely to be closed for the rest of the afternoon. - Credit: Google Maps

The B1040 St Mary's Road in Ramsey St Mary's is closed due to a crash.

Cambridgeshire Police are currently on the scene this afternoon (March 31).

Cambridgeshire Highways said: "The road will be most likely closed for the rest of the afternoon.

"Please avoid the area if at all possible."

The relevant emergency services have been contacted for a comment.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk