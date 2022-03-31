Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Traffic & Travel

B1040 road closed due to crash in Ramsey St Mary's

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 2:45 PM March 31, 2022
The road is likely to be closed for the rest of the afternoon. 

The road is likely to be closed for the rest of the afternoon. - Credit: Google Maps

The B1040 St Mary's Road in Ramsey St Mary's is closed due to a crash. 

Cambridgeshire Police are currently on the scene this afternoon (March 31). 

Cambridgeshire Highways said: "The road will be most likely closed for the rest of the afternoon.

"Please avoid the area if at all possible."

The relevant emergency services have been contacted for a comment. 

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire. 

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambs Live News
Ramsey News

Don't Miss

The park and ride site in Meadow Lane, St Ives. Picture: GOOGLE

Cambridgeshire County Council

Construction of renewable energy project at St Ives park and ride starts

Alexander Gilham

person
BAM Nuttall believe allegations of defects are "poorly and inadequately explained". 

Cambridgeshire County Council

Guided bus High Court battle costs county council £3.2m in a year

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Will Cambridgeshire see snow this week?

Cambridgeshire Weather

Met Office predicts snow this week in Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
A family sit around a table, with meals and wine.

Food and Drink

9 of the best family-friendly pubs in Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon