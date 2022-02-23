Ugg Mere Court Road in Ramsey Heights is to close fully for 17 weeks from March 7 due to repairs to a gas pipeline. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A Cambridgeshire road is to close fully for 17 weeks due to repairs to a gas pipeline.

The works, which will affect the Ramsey Heights area, will start on Monday March 7 and last for at least 26 weeks.

Phase one of the works will begin on March 7 and will involve single lane closures, with traffic lights on Ugg Mere Court Road and Chapel Rod - this will last around six weeks.

The second phase will require a full road closure on Ugg Mere Court Road, north of Chapel Road. Diversions will be in place - this phase will last around 17 weeks.

The third phase of repair work will see the Ugg Mere Court reopened with intermittent single-lane closures, with traffic lights on Ugg Mere Court Road - this will last around three weeks.

Diversions will be signposted, there will be additional signs on the diversion route and residents will be notified ahead of the works starting.

Traffic cones will also be set out along the route and the site will receive additional visits from Highways Assurance to ensure compliance and correct signage along the diversion route.

A higher-strength concrete mixture will also be used in an attempt to reduce setting times.

