Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Traffic & Travel

Gas pipeline repairs causes seventeen-week Cambridgeshire road closure

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:07 PM February 23, 2022
Ugg Mere Court Road in Ramsey Heights is to close fully for 17 weeks from March 7 due to repairs to a gas pipeline.

Ugg Mere Court Road in Ramsey Heights is to close fully for 17 weeks from March 7 due to repairs to a gas pipeline. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A Cambridgeshire road is to close fully for 17 weeks due to repairs to a gas pipeline.

The works, which will affect the Ramsey Heights area, will start on Monday March 7 and last for at least 26 weeks.

Phase one of the works will begin on March 7 and will involve single lane closures, with traffic lights on Ugg Mere Court Road and Chapel Rod - this will last around six weeks.

The second phase will require a full road closure on Ugg Mere Court Road, north of Chapel Road. Diversions will be in place - this phase will last around 17 weeks.

The third phase of repair work will see the Ugg Mere Court reopened with intermittent single-lane closures, with traffic lights on Ugg Mere Court Road - this will last around three weeks.

Diversions will be signposted, there will be additional signs on the diversion route and residents will be notified ahead of the works starting. 

Traffic cones will also be set out along the route and the site will receive additional visits from Highways Assurance to ensure compliance and correct signage along the diversion route.

A higher-strength concrete mixture will also be used in an attempt to reduce setting times.
 

Cambs Live News
Huntingdon News
Ramsey News

Don't Miss

The crash happened outside Tesco Express on Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 15).

Cambs Live News

Family pay tribute to ‘devoted father’ who died in A1123 St Ives crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Nelson Smith, 22, was found with thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and cocaine

Cambs Live News

Rolex watches and designer clothes seized as drug dealer, 22, is jailed

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The crash between a car and a lorry happened outside Tesco on Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 15).

Cambs Live News

Man who died in A1123 St Ives crash suffered medical episode

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon