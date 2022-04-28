Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) has given the go-ahead to a major programme of works which will reduce congestion in St Ives and improve access to the town centre.

Funding of £2.3 million for the works has been granted to the council by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority as part of a St Ives Transport Study.

The study examined options for reducing congestion on the main A1123 and A1096 corridors in the area and reducing unwanted traffic on the roads in the town centre.

CCC's Highways and Transport Committee met on April 26 and signed off and approved five separate schemes, agreeing to establish a working group involving the district councils to develop and implement each scheme.

Member of the Highways and Transport Committee Cllr Neil Shailer said: “This package of works will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in St Ives by reducing congestion, increasing access to the town centre and improving air quality.

“These measures will not only help tackle rat-running but also make sure the town centre is a more pleasant place to visit with slower traffic.

“These schemes will not be delivered overnight, but we will progress them straight away so improvements can be brought in as soon as possible following consultation with the public and stakeholders.”

The five schemes and locations are:

1. St Ives Town Centre

Introduction of a 20mph speed limit across the town centre.

Road widening at the Ramsey Road/North Road, Globe Place/North Road/Broad Leas and Globe Place/West Street/East Street junctions

Changes to on-street parking restrictions to reduce illegal and inconsiderate parking

A focus on reducing congestion pinch points in the town centre, rat running and improving bus access.

2. Silvaco West Roundabout and Needingworth Road

Silvaco West (A1123/B1040) roundabout improvements, including the replacement of the roundabout at the A1123 St Audrey Lane/B1040 Somersham Road junction with traffic signals

A right-turn ban for all traffic from Needingworth Road onto A1123 St Audrey Lane.

3. Bus Stop Improvements

Improvements to bus stop infrastructure, including 22 priority bus stops.

4. Walking and Cycling Signage Improvements

41 new signs

Removal of redundant infrastructure

5. Non-Motorised User (NMU) Routes Development Study

Scoping and developing a network of active travel routes in and around St Ives

This will lead to a more developed package of projects for consideration for investment.

Feasibility studies for the five projects is due to begin in May, with an initial timeline for the first four schemes to be delivered by March 2024, subject to change.



