Breaking

Commuters on trains through Peterborough face Friday rush-hour disruption due to a fault with the signalling system - Credit: Nigel Spreadborough/Locations Photography

Trains between London and Peterborough set for disruption throughout rush hour today.

A fault with the signalling system between Hitchin and Peterborough broke out at around 3pm today (Friday, May 13).

The disruption is impacting Thameslink and Great Northern trains south from Peterborough, through Huntingdon, Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and London.

The signal fault is also impacting East Midlands Railways trains to Norwich, Ely, Nottingham and Lincolnshire, and long-distance LNER, Lumo, Grand Central and CrossCountry routes.

The line was closed, but it has since reopened in time for the Friday evening rush.

LNER, Thameslink, Great Northern and other rail routes through Peterborough have been hit by a signalling problem - Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

A National Rail statement reads: "Disruption is expected until end of the day.

"Lines have reopened following a fault with the signalling system at Peterborough.

"Whilst service recovers, trains running through these stations may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 50 minutes."

Ticket acceptance is in place between multiple operators, according to National Rail.

Passengers with Thameslink tickets may travel on Great Northern routes, and vice-versa.

You can check if your journey is affected with our live map 👇



This included alternative routes your ticket will be valid on.https://t.co/Q6JYQFhmyf — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) May 13, 2022

Passengers with LNER tickets may travel on:

Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Manchester

East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International and Sheffield

Great Northern between London Kings Cross and Stevenage/Peterborough

Northern between Sheffield and Leeds

Thameslink between London Kings Cross and Stevenage/Peterborough

TransPennine Express between Manchester and Leeds

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire, or our Hertfordshire Hertfordshire Travel Information group for the latest updates in Herts.