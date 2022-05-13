Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

Rush-hour rail disruption between Peterborough and London

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:48 PM May 13, 2022
Updated: 5:05 PM May 13, 2022
Commuters on trains through Peterborough face Friday rush-hour disruption due to a fault with the signalling system

Commuters on trains through Peterborough face Friday rush-hour disruption due to a fault with the signalling system - Credit: Nigel Spreadborough/Locations Photography

Trains between London and Peterborough set for disruption throughout rush hour today.

A fault with the signalling system between Hitchin and Peterborough broke out at around 3pm today (Friday, May 13).

The disruption is impacting Thameslink and Great Northern trains south from Peterborough, through Huntingdon, Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and London.

The signal fault is also impacting East Midlands Railways trains to Norwich, Ely, Nottingham and Lincolnshire, and long-distance LNER, Lumo, Grand Central and CrossCountry routes.

The line was closed, but it has since reopened in time for the Friday evening rush.

LNER, Thameslink, Great Northern and other rail routes through Peterborough have been hit by a signalling problem

LNER, Thameslink, Great Northern and other rail routes through Peterborough have been hit by a signalling problem - Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

A National Rail statement reads: "Disruption is expected until end of the day.

"Lines have reopened following a fault with the signalling system at Peterborough.

"Whilst service recovers, trains running through these stations may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 50 minutes."

Ticket acceptance is in place between multiple operators, according to National Rail.

Passengers with Thameslink tickets may travel on Great Northern routes, and vice-versa.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fresh wave of Camp Beagle protests as vans arrive at Wyton complex
  2. 2 Passengers 'thrown from seats' when train sped through Peterborough
  3. 3 Caught on camera the moment an otter came up for dinner
  1. 4 Suspected sleeping driver with child on board stopped on A1(M)
  2. 5 E-scooter crackdown sees crimes drop by third across county
  3. 6 Huntingdon dental practice provides free care to Ukrainian refugees
  4. 7 Cambs farm takes on oat milk multi-national with Victoria station billboard
  5. 8 St Neots Town Youth meet Newcastle United legend at Skegness tournament
  6. 9 Major supermarkets order urgent product recalls over salmonella fears
  7. 10 Meet the volunteers making a difference for Ukrainians in Huntingdonshire

Passengers with LNER tickets may travel on:

  • Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Manchester
  • East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International and Sheffield
  • Great Northern between London Kings Cross and Stevenage/Peterborough
  • Northern between Sheffield and Leeds
  • Thameslink between London Kings Cross and Stevenage/Peterborough
  • TransPennine Express between Manchester and Leeds

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire, or our Hertfordshire Hertfordshire Travel Information group for the latest updates in Herts.

Thameslink
Great Northern
Peterborough News
St Neots News
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Huntingdonshire Election Count,One Leisure, St IvesFriday 06 May 2022.

Huntingdonshire District Council

A full list of the Huntingdonshire District Council election results

Alexander Gilham

person
Counting has begun at the Huntingdonshire District and Parish elections in St Ives.

Local Election 2022 | Updated

Local Elections 2022: LIVE updates from Huntingdonshire

Live Desk

Logo Icon
Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly says Ryan Fuller was a "remarkable leader".

Local Election 2022

MP "extremely surprised" to hear former leader had not been elected

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Detail of Police officers

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police officers ‘engaged in sexual conduct with each other whilst on duty’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon