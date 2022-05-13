Breaking
Rush-hour rail disruption between Peterborough and London
Trains between London and Peterborough set for disruption throughout rush hour today.
A fault with the signalling system between Hitchin and Peterborough broke out at around 3pm today (Friday, May 13).
The disruption is impacting Thameslink and Great Northern trains south from Peterborough, through Huntingdon, Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and London.
The signal fault is also impacting East Midlands Railways trains to Norwich, Ely, Nottingham and Lincolnshire, and long-distance LNER, Lumo, Grand Central and CrossCountry routes.
The line was closed, but it has since reopened in time for the Friday evening rush.
A National Rail statement reads: "Disruption is expected until end of the day.
"Lines have reopened following a fault with the signalling system at Peterborough.
"Whilst service recovers, trains running through these stations may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 50 minutes."
Ticket acceptance is in place between multiple operators, according to National Rail.
Passengers with Thameslink tickets may travel on Great Northern routes, and vice-versa.
Passengers with LNER tickets may travel on:
- Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Manchester
- East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International and Sheffield
- Great Northern between London Kings Cross and Stevenage/Peterborough
- Northern between Sheffield and Leeds
- Thameslink between London Kings Cross and Stevenage/Peterborough
- TransPennine Express between Manchester and Leeds
