A pedestrian has died after being struck by a lorry on the A14 near Spaldwick early this morning (April 8). - Credit: Stephen McKay

A man has died after being struck by a lorry on the A14 in Cambridgeshire this morning.

The 31-year-old died at the scene in the early hours of today (April 8).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A pedestrian has died after being struck by a lorry on the A14 near Spaldwick early this morning.

“Police were called at 1.14am to the incident on the eastbound carriageway close to junction 18.

“The 31-year-old man died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a white HGV, was unhurt and is assisting with our enquiries.

“Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact contact us via web chat, online forms or call 101, quoting incident 24 of April 8.”