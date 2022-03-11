Live
Updates as police close road in St Ives near A1096 after ‘bad accident’
- Credit: Google Maps
Police have closed a road in St Ives this afternoon due to a “bad accident”.
Officers are currently on the scene at North Road this afternoon (March 11).
A spokesperson for Stagecoach East said: “Due to an accident we cannot serve North Road, East Street or Ramsey Road at this time.
“The police have closed the road.”
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: ‘We were called at 12:20pm to reports of a one vehicle collision in North Road, St Ives.
"Police attended and have closed the road while the car is recovered.
"No injuries were sustained."
The relevant emergency services have been approached for a comment.
