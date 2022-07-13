Next steps for A141 Huntingdon and St Ives town centre road improvements are approved. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The Transport and Infrastructure Committee of the Combined Authority has today (Wednesday) recommend the authority's board release £6 million for A141 St Ives road scheme.

After an update by officers, the committee, chaired by Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson, unanimously voted to move the project forward.

The A141 and St Ives Improvements Scheme, which has had input from local people and businesses, will now move forward to an outline business case to meet possible future Department for Transport requirements for any grant funding.

Congestion, rat-running and concerns about HGVs were all high on the agenda for the major route, a combined authority survey revealed.

While “clawing road space back from motor vehicles for cyclists and walkers” topped the list for people in St Ives.

Next steps mean preparing an outline business case to meet the Government’s Green Book 5-case standards for good value and public benefit - as well as the Combined Authority’s and CCC’s assurance requirements - including giving a preferred scheme, robust costings, a preliminary design, and full supporting information.

The scheme is aimed at improving safety and reducing congestion on the A141 in Huntingdon and on roads in St Ives that will “support growth for the region”.







