Mayor Dr Nik Johnson (inset) is pleased with the news that Vectare will take over the running of TING bus services. - Credit: CAPCA/Mark Bullimore

Longer service hours and “great value fares” have been promised by a company taking over the TING bus service.

Vectare will run the bus services, previously managed by Stagecoach East, from November 28 after a successful tender bid.

TING, which launched in October last year, covers West Huntingdonshire connecting places such as St Neots, Cambourne, Sawtry and surrounding villages.

The service will now run for an extra 14 hours a week between the hours of 6am – 8pm, Monday to Saturday.

Peter Nathanail, commercial and operations director at Vectare, said: “We’ll be introducing new buses, longer operating hours and a range of great value fares and tickets, all underpinned by our passenger promise customer service commitment.”

“Rural communities need sustainable, affordable public transport more than ever at the moment, and we’re proud to be able to play a part in that.”

Vectare plan to introduce their ‘Passenger Promise’, which wants passengers to travel on “clean, safe and comfortable buses with friendly drivers”.

The company will also pay for a taxi to that commuter’s destination or back home if their bus fails to turn up or the next bus is more than 30 minutes away.

TING users will also need to install a new digital app where they can track buses in real time, and contactless payments will continue to be accepted on board.

Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “At a time where our bus services are under immense pressure, finding a sustainable, affordable and convenient bus service that supports these rural communities is a priority for me.

“Ting is attracting a new generation of younger travellers and delivering a shift in how people travel, as well as ensuring that members of our community can still access vital services such as hospitals and supermarkets.”

Dr Johnson added: “I am delighted that Vectare are able to increase Ting’s hours of service and that they will continue to offer flexibility in the booking service across the patch.”

Existing TING customers can book their journeys just before they travel by telephone or through the new app.

TING aims to provide ‘Uber’ style demand transport, helping people to rely less on private car use.