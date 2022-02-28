Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Live updates as police close road near A1123 in St Ives after crash

Harry Rutter

Published: 6:53 PM February 28, 2022
Updated: 6:55 PM February 28, 2022
Police have closed Needingworth Road in St Ives this evening (February 28).

Police have closed Needingworth Road in St Ives this evening (February 28). - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash on Needingworth Road in St Ives this evening.  

Residents are reporting seeing multiple police cars and ambulances at the scene near the A1123 in the Cambridgeshire town tonight (February 28).  

An air ambulance has landed this evening in Warners Park and is thought to be responding to the incident.  

One resident said on social media: "Police have cordoned off near Fairfield’s and at the other end at the junction near the town."

More to follow.  

