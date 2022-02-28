Live

Police have closed Needingworth Road in St Ives this evening (February 28). - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash on Needingworth Road in St Ives this evening.

Residents are reporting seeing multiple police cars and ambulances at the scene near the A1123 in the Cambridgeshire town tonight (February 28).

An air ambulance has landed this evening in Warners Park and is thought to be responding to the incident.

One resident said on social media: "Police have cordoned off near Fairfield’s and at the other end at the junction near the town."

More to follow.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk