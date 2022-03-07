Live
Monday morning rail disruption for London commuters
- Credit: Danny Loo
Engineering works which have overrun have caused delays to London-bound commuter trains through Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.
Engineering works overnight continued into Monday morning (February 7).
Network Rail has had to reduce the speed of trains in Cambridgeshire between Peterborough and St Neots.
Thameslink and Great Northern commuter trains, and long-distance services on the line may face delays of up to 15 minutes north of London.
A Thameslink statement reads: "Please allow extra time for your journey this morning."
The company added: "Services are experiencing delays of up to 15 minutes between Peterborough and St Neots.
"This is impacting London-bound services."
The company said that Network Rail engineers had arrived on-site and are carrying out tests on the affected area.
But National Rail has said that disruption is expected to continue between Peterborough and Stevenage until 9am.
There were also Thameslink delays south of London this morning due to a signal failure between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges, impacting trains between Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and the south coast.