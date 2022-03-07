Live

Thameslink and Great Northern trains have been delayed on Monday morning (February 7) due to overrunning engineering work. - Credit: Danny Loo

Engineering works which have overrun have caused delays to London-bound commuter trains through Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

Engineering works overnight continued into Monday morning (February 7).

Network Rail has had to reduce the speed of trains in Cambridgeshire between Peterborough and St Neots.

Thameslink and Great Northern commuter trains, and long-distance services on the line may face delays of up to 15 minutes north of London.

⚠️#LNERUpdate Due to engineering works not being finished on time between #Peterborough and #Stevenage trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards London.

Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) March 7, 2022

A Thameslink statement reads: "Please allow extra time for your journey this morning."

The company added: "Services are experiencing delays of up to 15 minutes between Peterborough and St Neots.

"This is impacting London-bound services."

📢 Network Rail colleagues are currently on site and are carrying out testing on the affected area. We're expecting an update on this within the next hour. — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) March 7, 2022

The company said that Network Rail engineers had arrived on-site and are carrying out tests on the affected area.

But National Rail has said that disruption is expected to continue between Peterborough and Stevenage until 9am.

⚠️UPDATE: #StNeots - Delays between Peterborough and Stevenage will now continue until 09:00



ℹ️https://t.co/0xQbND3eth — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) March 7, 2022

There were also Thameslink delays south of London this morning due to a signal failure between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges, impacting trains between Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and the south coast.