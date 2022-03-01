Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Air ambulance lands in St Ives after woman suffers medical episode

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:57 AM March 1, 2022
Police closed Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 28) after a woman suffered a medical episode.

Police closed Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 28) after a woman suffered a medical episode. - Credit: EAAA

The air ambulance was scrambled to St Ives yesterday evening after a woman suffered a medical episode in Needingworth Road.  

Police, land ambulances and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called out just before 5pm yesterday following the incident.  

Officers partially closed the road near the A1123 and cordoned off Fairfields towards the Cambridgeshire town centre.  

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called just after 4.30pm yesterday following reports of a medical emergency. 

“Two ambulances, a senior paramedic and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene and treated a woman who was later transported to the Royal Papworth Hospital for treatment.” 

Early reports suggested the incident was a road traffic collision, but police and the ambulance service later confirmed it was in fact a medical incident.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 4.42pm yesterday (February 28) with reports of a woman having a medical episode in Needingworth Road, St Ives. 

“Officers attended to help manage the scene. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.” 

St Ives News

