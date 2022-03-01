Updated

The air ambulance was scrambled to St Ives yesterday evening after a woman suffered a medical episode in Needingworth Road.

Police, land ambulances and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called out just before 5pm yesterday following the incident.

Officers partially closed the road near the A1123 and cordoned off Fairfields towards the Cambridgeshire town centre.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called just after 4.30pm yesterday following reports of a medical emergency.

“Two ambulances, a senior paramedic and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene and treated a woman who was later transported to the Royal Papworth Hospital for treatment.”

Early reports suggested the incident was a road traffic collision, but police and the ambulance service later confirmed it was in fact a medical incident.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 4.42pm yesterday (February 28) with reports of a woman having a medical episode in Needingworth Road, St Ives.

“Officers attended to help manage the scene. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.”

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk