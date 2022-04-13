Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
B660 Main Street through Great Gidding set for closure

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 6:02 PM April 13, 2022
The B660 Main Street through Great Gidding will be closed between April 19 and April 21

The B660 Main Street through Great Gidding will be closed between April 19 and April 21 - Credit: Google Earth

The main road through a Huntingdonshire village will be shut between Tuesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 21.

The B660 Main Street through Great Gidding is due to be closed both ways, according to One Network.

Anglian Water will carry out works between Luddington Road and Mill Road, blocking access between Winwick and Glatton.

Cambridgeshire Highways
Cambridgeshire
Sawtry News

