The main road through a Huntingdonshire village will be shut between Tuesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 21.

The B660 Main Street through Great Gidding is due to be closed both ways, according to One Network.

Anglian Water will carry out works between Luddington Road and Mill Road, blocking access between Winwick and Glatton.

