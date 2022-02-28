Updated
Traffic updates as delays build on A141 Spittals Way and B1044
Major delays have been reported on the northern side of Huntingdon on the A141 Spittals Way and the B1044 Stukeley Road.
Cambs Traffic News tweeted: “Huntingdon – SLOW moving traffic around the northern side of the town.
“Delays building on A141 Spittals Way, B1044 Stukeley Road/ Ermine Street and St Peters Road.
“Please allow extra time for your journey.”
LATEST: Traffic cleared at around 6pm.
As of 6pm this evening (February 28) - Cambs Travel News say the traffic has began to clear up.
