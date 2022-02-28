Updated

Traffic is building in Huntingdon this evening (February 28).

Major delays have been reported on the northern side of Huntingdon on the A141 Spittals Way and the B1044 Stukeley Road.

Cambs Traffic News tweeted: “Huntingdon – SLOW moving traffic around the northern side of the town.

⚠️ #Huntingdon – SLOW moving traffic around the northern side of the town with delays building on #A141 Spittals Way, #B1044 Stukeley Road/ Ermine Street and St Peters Road. Please allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/Jio1VYTizw — Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) February 28, 2022

“Delays building on A141 Spittals Way, B1044 Stukeley Road/ Ermine Street and St Peters Road.

“Please allow extra time for your journey.”

LATEST: Traffic cleared at around 6pm.

As of 6pm this evening (February 28) - Cambs Travel News say the traffic has began to clear up.

✅ CLEARED#A141 Spittals Way, #B1044 Stukeley Road/ Ermine Street and St Peters Road, #Huntingdon; earlier delays have started to ease. — Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) February 28, 2022

