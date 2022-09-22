People living in Huntingdonshire villages are monitoring the height of aircraft flying over the district. - Credit: NATS

London Luton Airport is hosting a public noise surgery in Abbotsley village next week to give concerned residents a chance to speak with the flight operations team.

Residents have complained that the airport's new arrivals stacking system, which came into effect on February 24, has caused an increase in noise levels and pollution, detrimentally impacting their lives.

The stacking system is centred around Grafham and passes directly over people from St Neots, Brampton, Buckden, the Paxtons, Abbotsley, Potton and Gamlingay.

The London Luton Airport website says: "The Flight Operations team will be in attendance to answer any queries you may have relating to aircraft noise or airspace change."

The public can also speak to experts from NATS, the UK’s principal air traffic services provider.

The surgery will take place in Abbotsley Village Hall, PE19 9XX, on September 29 from 1pm to 7pm.

To attend and have your say, you must book an appointment slot through www.london-luton.co.uk/corporate/community/noise/noise-surgeries.