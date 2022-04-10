Just Stop Oil have continued protests into Sunday (April 10). - Credit: Just Stop Oil

Protesters from Just Stop Oil are continuing to disrupt fuel supply today despite wide-spread shortages across Cambridgeshire.

They have disrupted supplies from oil terminals in Hertfordshire, Essex and Warwickshire today (April 10), marking the tenth day of action.

Queues for fuel in Peterborough amid supply issues. - Credit: Terry Harris

Police on scene early this morning (April 10). - Credit: Just Stop Oil

Forecourts across Cambridgeshire have been forced shut this morning after pumps ran dry, with several still having no supply of diesel.

Overnight, supporters of Just Stop Oil dug a tunnel under a key tanker route to the BP Kingsbury Terminal in Warwickshire.

At around 2:30am today, and despite a heavy police presence, 40 people approached the gates of the Buncefield oil terminal in Hertfordshire and locked on, blocking the entrance.

Protesters displaying a Just Stop Oil sign. - Credit: Just Stop Oil

Police have arrested 800 protesters so far! - Credit: Just Stop Oil

This was followed at 6:30am by a further action at the Grays Inter Terminal in Thurrock where around 40 young people swarmed into the facility, climbed the loading bay pipework and locked on.

It is expected that this morning’s actions will continue to significantly impact on fuel availability at petrol pumps across the South East and the Midlands.

There have been over 800 arrests, with at least 80 more expected today.

A 19-year-old Just Stop Oil supporter, speaking from Grays Terminal this morning, said: “I’m terrified and I hate heights but I’ve come here anyway because I’m more terrified of my future with fossil fuels.

Fuel supply issues at Bar Hill Tesco in Cambridge.

No HGV fuel on the M11. - Credit: Terry Harris

“We need to ensure that the government gives out no new oil and gas licences. I will keep going until that happens.

“I’ve been strip searched and treated badly by police and it’s been a really traumatising experience at times, but I will keep going because I know that this is the only option.”

Another supporter, a 71-year-old retired priest from Swindon, said: “I’m here because our government is useless, they make a lot of noise but they are doing nothing.

A closed BP garage in Soham this morning (April 10). - Credit: Terry Harris

“As a priest I have a duty of care for people, and also for creation.

“What I’m doing here, with everyone in this caravan, is what our government should be doing – that is trying to protect our families and our loved ones from the appalling future that stands before us.

“I hope we can continue what we’re doing and stop the flow of oil, if the government won’t.”