The executive leader of Huntingdonshire District Council, Cllr Sarah Conboy, said she is "extremely concerned" by Stagecoach's decision to withdraw its services and routes.

The response was issued following the announcement from Stagecoach that 18 of its bus services across Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire will be axed as a response to "post-pandemic travel patterns".

Stagecoach has confirmed a new bus network, and changes will be implemented effective from Sunday, October 30.

In response to the new network, which will impact bus services in Huntingdonshire, Cllr Sarah Conboy, Executive Leader, said: "Our Joint administration is extremely concerned that the decision by Stagecoach to withdraw services will have a significant impact on our residents who are reliant on buses and use them to get to places like school and work.

The 66 route will be a great loss to St Neots, especially for non-car-owning residents who need to get to Hinchingbrooke Hospital. If only there was some plan to subsidise bus services or something. https://t.co/AEUdcd6hpR — Stephen Ferguson (@borofergie) September 18, 2022

"We are very keen that authorities with the power to reinstate public bus services understand how important they are to our residents and do all they can to ensure they have public transport options that enable them to continue their daily lives.

"We want to make the transition to a fairer, greener Huntingdonshire, and this requires a robust network of public transportation.

"With these changes, residents in our rural areas are now facing a future with complete dependency on private cars and the resulting carbon emissions.

"The cost-of-living crisis is challenging many residents, and finding alternative ways to travel will impact heavily on their finances. The loss of services could not have come at a worse time."

The bus routes cut include the 30 (Huntingdon to Ramsey), the 35 (Huntingdon to March), 66 (Huntingdon to St Neots) and 904 (Huntingdon to St Ives).

Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, expressed his disappointment with the news on Facebook and said he was "really quite angry."

"The cuts are, frankly, catastrophic. It is going to make it an awful lot harder for people to get to Huntingdon, particularly to the hospital," he explained.

"It’s going to make life basically impossible for people to get to work in Ramsey or March from Huntingdon by public transport."

Cllr Landon Cole recommended getting in touch with elected representatives and Stagecoach East to explain the impact of this decision and try to force a solution.



