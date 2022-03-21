Daisy Jean Huddle died after a crash on the A45 between Stanwick and Raunds in Northamptonshire. - Credit: Facebook

The family of a 20-year-old entrepreneur who died in crash with a lorry on the A45 have paid tribute to their “beloved daughter”.

Daisy Jean Huddle died at the scene of a collision after her black BMW 1 Series was involved in a collision with a white truck at around 1.15am on Friday, March 18.

The vehicles collided between Stanwick and Raunds in Northamptonshire.

The young woman from Huntingdon had just set up her own business after graduating from the Fashion Retail Academy in London.

Her devastated family have released the following tribute:

“Daisy was a beloved daughter, big sister, granddaughter, niece and friend to many. In her short life she left a remarkable stamp on this world.

“Having graduated from the Fashion Retail Academy in London with a BA (Honours) Marketing & Communications for Fashion, she spent the last year setting up her own graphic design and print business specialising in designs for people in the beauty industry. With clients all over the world.

“Daisy was happiest when she was home with her family or out with her friends, making memories and lasting impressions everywhere she went and on everyone she met.

“She lived her short life to the fullest and will be missed by many people near and far but a star that will never be forgotten.”

Police say an investigation into the collision continues and anyone with information, who is yet to speak to officers, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police.

You can contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 27 of 18/03/22.