See what the new Huntingdon Transport Hub looks like from the air

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM June 3, 2022
Station Road in Huntingdon from the air.

Station Road in Huntingdon from the air. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

These amazing aerial shots taken over Huntingdon this week show the new layout of the town's railway station and transport hub. 

They were taken by local photographer Geoff Soden on May 27.

The completion of Mill Common means almost a mile of new link roads have been built on the outskirts of Huntingdon helping to improve access to the town and the new transport hub around the train station.

Another shot showing the new Station Road from a different angle. 

Another shot showing the new Station Road from a different angle. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

New bus lanes and footpaths have been constructed as part of the new Transport Hub in Huntingdon.

New bus lanes and footpaths have been constructed as part of the new Transport Hub. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

Mill Common – the last in a series of link roads into Huntingdon town centre was opened to the public on Thursday (June 2).

This formed the final road construction part of a £1.5 billion upgrade to the A14 in Cambridgeshire and sees an end to more than five and half years of major infrastructure work.

The transport hub at the station includes a new car park for train users, access for buses and other vehicles, more footpaths, and significant tree planting.

This followed the dismantling of the old A14 viaduct which spanned the East Coast Main Line and brought increased noise and air pollution to the heart of Huntingdon.

The 12,000-tonne structure had been out of use since the new bypass on the A14 linking Cambridge and Huntingdon was opened in December 2019.

