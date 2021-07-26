News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closure in Huntingdon over weekend of July 31

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:00 AM July 26, 2021   
Highways England has warned about a road closure in Huntingdon over the weekend of July 31.

Highways England has warned about a road closure in Huntingdon over the weekend of July 31. - Credit: HUNTS POST

As part of the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon major improvement scheme, there will be a road closure in Huntingdon this weekend.

Highways England has advised there will be a full closure on the B1514  Brampton Road between Scholars Avenue and Edison Bell Way, on July 31 and August 1, from 8am to 5pm.

Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peter's Road to the  A141 west to Brampton/Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via the B1514. 

Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse. For more information about this scheme, visit: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/


Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amelia Smith of March after surgery at Peterborough City Hospital

Hinchingbrooke Hospital | Updated

Mother sends warning over 'disgraceful' care of six-year-old daughter

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police appeal after car hit railings in Cromwell Road in St Neots on Sunday.

Woman, 33, hospitalised after Range Rover smashes into metal railings

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Steve Count

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Tories throw ‘toys from the pram’ and storm out following lost vote 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information following crash at Tillbrook

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus