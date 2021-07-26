Published: 7:00 AM July 26, 2021

Highways England has warned about a road closure in Huntingdon over the weekend of July 31. - Credit: HUNTS POST

As part of the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon major improvement scheme, there will be a road closure in Huntingdon this weekend.

Highways England has advised there will be a full closure on the B1514 Brampton Road between Scholars Avenue and Edison Bell Way, on July 31 and August 1, from 8am to 5pm.

Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peter's Road to the A141 west to Brampton/Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via the B1514.

Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse. For more information about this scheme, visit: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/



