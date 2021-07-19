Published: 8:09 AM July 19, 2021

Brampton Road in Huntingdon will be closed for one day. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Here are the details of a road closure in Huntingdon town centre which is linked to the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon major improvements works.

Highways England has announced that it will be closing Brampton Road in Huntingdon on Saturday, July 24.

The B1514 Brampton Road between Scholars Avenue and Edison Bell Way will be closed between 8am and 5pm.

Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peters Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514.

Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse. For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/