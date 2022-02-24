Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Traffic & Travel

Part of Huntingdon rail station car park closed at B1514 this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:24 PM February 24, 2022
Part of the car park at Huntingdon rail station will be shut this weekend.

Part of the car park at Huntingdon rail station will be shut this weekend. - Credit: ARCHANT

Part of the car park at Huntingdon rail station will be shut this weekend.

The west car park, from the B1514 Brampton Road, will be closed this weekend from 12.01am on Saturday February 26 to 5pm Sunday February 27.

The part-closure is due to work to build a new 10-mile dual carriageway, linking the A1 Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire to the A428 Caxton Gibbet roundabout in Cambridgeshire.

Both existing roundabouts will be upgraded to free-flowing junctions with a new junction at Cambridge Road, improving access to St Neots town centre and train station.  

The new dual carriageway will replace the only remaining section of single carriageway on the strategic road network between Milton Keynes and Cambridge.

A tweet posted on the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet page reads: "Please allow extra time if travelling by train this weekend to park at the east car park, which is accessible via the A1307."

Cambs Live News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Nelson Smith, 22, was found with thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and cocaine

Cambs Live News

Rolex watches and designer clothes seized as drug dealer, 22, is jailed

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Trees down on Station Road, Melbourn earlier this morning. 

Cambs Live News

Updates as Storm Eunice batters Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Entertainment centre opens in Huntingdon

Gaming centre opens its doors in Huntingdon

Julian Makey

person
Delays are building on all approaches to the roundabouts affecting A1096 Harrison Way and B1040 Somersham Road.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Updates as police close A1123 in St Ives after reported crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon