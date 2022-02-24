Part of the car park at Huntingdon rail station will be shut this weekend. - Credit: ARCHANT

The west car park, from the B1514 Brampton Road, will be closed this weekend from 12.01am on Saturday February 26 to 5pm Sunday February 27.

The part-closure is due to work to build a new 10-mile dual carriageway, linking the A1 Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire to the A428 Caxton Gibbet roundabout in Cambridgeshire.

Both existing roundabouts will be upgraded to free-flowing junctions with a new junction at Cambridge Road, improving access to St Neots town centre and train station.

The new dual carriageway will replace the only remaining section of single carriageway on the strategic road network between Milton Keynes and Cambridge.

A tweet posted on the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet page reads: "Please allow extra time if travelling by train this weekend to park at the east car park, which is accessible via the A1307."