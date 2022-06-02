Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Recap: Lorry and car crash at A141-A1307 junction in Huntingdon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:12 PM June 2, 2022
Updated: 8:16 PM June 2, 2022
A crash involving a lorry and a car has partially blocked the A141/A1307 roundabout in Huntingdon

A crash involving a lorry and a car has partially blocked the A141/A1307 roundabout in Huntingdon - Credit: Contributed

A crash partially blocked a busy roundabout in Huntingdon.

The collision, between an HGV and a Vauxhall Vectra, took place on the A141/A1307 roundabout to the north of the town this afternoon (June 2).

Pictures from the scene showed officers from Cambridgeshire Police at the roundabout, and the vehicle occupants were at the roadside.

A car and a lorry have collided in Huntingdon

A car and a lorry have collided in Huntingdon - Credit: Contributed

The A141/A1307 roundabout was partially blocked by the crash

The A141/A1307 roundabout was partially blocked by the crash - Credit: Contributed

According to traffic and travel information by One Network, there was minor disruption to surrounding routes, but disruption has since cleared.

Cambridgeshire Police was contacted for comment.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

