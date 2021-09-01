Who to trust with your car: How a specialist car dealer can help you get back on the road

Promotion

Published: 9:33 AM September 1, 2021

Choosing the right garage to go for an MOT, engine rebuild or diagnostic test can be a tricky business.

Specialist technicians have the expertise and the tools to fix every model in their field of knowledge, and plenty of other products besides. Bartlett Automotive, an independent garage with facilities in Peterborough and Huntingdon, specialise in repairs and services for BMWs, MINI's and Porsche models.

Director Natalie Bartlett reveals why it’s best to take your car to a specialist dealer and how they can ensure your vehicle is road-fit and raring to go.

Q: What can specialist car technicians provide that can’t be found elsewhere?

The Bartlett's opened their first garage in 2009 and have continued to steadily grow as a business, opening a second facility and relocating their existing premises to a larger building in 2017. - Credit: Bartlett Automotive

A: Many of our technicians have worked and trained at main dealer car garages and have extensive knowledge and experience worked on the models within the brands we cater for. They have the expertise, skills and additional training and qualifications to fix the problem your car may be experiencing.

Our staff members continue to learn new technology at the main BMW training facility at Reading to which keeps their knowledge and skills updated for new products. Most garages offering general servicing won't have access to this level of training, or as much understanding of the latest technology as specialists.

Q: What services can clients benefit from at a specialist garage?

A: Clients have access to the same level of expertise and technology as they would find at a Porsche, BMW or MINI main dealership. As a trade partner of the brands, we specialise in maintaining high standards and delivering quality service. We provide honest, reliable and comprehensive MOT assessments, as well as effective repairs and in-depth diagnostic tests.

Q: Can you service older models as well as top of the range products?

A: Yes, we cater to all ages, from the older classics through to the modern hybrids. Here at Bartlett, we are known for being experts in the special edition models, such as the BMW M3 CSL's, which are now very rare. Clients have been known to travel to our garages from all across the UK, in order to have this cherished model serviced by specialist technicians. We know our brands inside and out, including their classic models, as well as top of line contemporary ones.

Apart from dealer warranty and vehicle safety recalls, which must go back to the main dealer, there's really nothing that we cannot do. Collectively, our technicians have over 100 years' worth of BMW expertise. Many of our technicians are happy to see a classic car roll up to our garages, it tests their minds and 'old school' training. This can put owners’ minds at ease, knowing their car is in safe hands, and something can be done to repair it, enabling them to keep driving the car they adore.

Bartlett offer comprehensive car diagnostics, effective repairs and fine tuning for top of the range and classic vehicles. - Credit: Bartlett Automotive

Q: What are the benefits of using a specialist to fine-tune or upgrade your car?

A: We can identify areas where your car can be improved. For example, we can upgrade a low-performing engine or fine-tune your vehicle to enhance the miles per gallon. We can also individualise vehicles with stylish body work upgrades, such as carbon inlay trims to match the owner's personal preference. Using our insight, we can tweak elements of your car to suit you, and make your driving experience one of pleasure and extreme comfort.

For more information, visit bartlett-auto.com. Alternatively, call 01480 459771 for the Huntingdon garage or 01733 852955 for Peterborough.