The road was temporarily closed while police brought the horse to safety. - Credit: Herts Specials

A horse found its way onto the A10 Great Cambridge Road yesterday (Sunday March 13), forcing the closure of the carriageway until it could be safely removed.

Police were alerted to the intruder on the highway at 10.13am following calls from concerned motorists.

To guide the horse to safety, a rope halter was fashioned by one of the attending officers, who has experience with horses.

Newly-transferred Special Constable Matthew Toy said: "After two-and-a-half years working in Stoke Newington with the Met Police, I can safely say this is the first time I’ve had to deal with horses at work. It was a great job to deal with on my first shift with Herts (Specials)."

Matthew is being ably assisted in the photo by PC Lucy Biddick and PCSO Georgia Clark.



It was the latter whose equine experience came to fruition when dealing with the horse.

