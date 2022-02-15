News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Man ‘dies following A1123 crash in St Ives’ after passer-by attempts CPR

Harry Rutter

Published: 6:48 PM February 15, 2022
A generic view of police tape at a crime scene in Manchester.

A man has reportedly died following a crash on the A1132 in St Ives. - Credit: PA

A man has reportedly died following a crash on the A1123 in Cambridgeshire after a “superstar” passer-by attempted CPR at the roadside.  

Multiple emergency services, including Magpas, rushed to Needingworth Road in St Ives this evening (February 15) following reports of a crash.  

Major tailbacks were caused on A1096 Harrison Way and B1040 Somersham Road after Cambridgeshire Police closed the road at around 5.30pm. 

One passer-by saw the incident and reportedly attempted life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation, The Hunts Post understands.  

Speaking on social media, they said: “I was one of the guys giving CPR and everyone involved did all we could but unfortunately the gentleman didn't pull through.  

“Thought[s] go out for his family.”  

Another resident said: “Well done the guy giving CPR and the ladies shielding the injured person and providing some dignity to what must have been a very distressing time.”  

