A man has reportedly died following a crash on the A1132 in St Ives. - Credit: PA

A man has reportedly died following a crash on the A1123 in Cambridgeshire after a “superstar” passer-by attempted CPR at the roadside.

Multiple emergency services, including Magpas, rushed to Needingworth Road in St Ives this evening (February 15) following reports of a crash.

Major tailbacks were caused on A1096 Harrison Way and B1040 Somersham Road after Cambridgeshire Police closed the road at around 5.30pm.

One passer-by saw the incident and reportedly attempted life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation, The Hunts Post understands.

Speaking on social media, they said: “I was one of the guys giving CPR and everyone involved did all we could but unfortunately the gentleman didn't pull through.

“Thought[s] go out for his family.”

Another resident said: “Well done the guy giving CPR and the ladies shielding the injured person and providing some dignity to what must have been a very distressing time.”

