The driver has been arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries. - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

A drug driver's car overturned and crashed into trees on the A1307's Westbound carriageway near Godmanchester, Huntingdon.

During the incident, which occurred yesterday afternoon (Wednesday March 16), the silver car ended up on its roof in a ditch, just off the highway.

The car hit some small trees during the collision.

After being called out, road police officers tested the driver for cannabis.

This driver failed the test, which lead to their arrest shortly after.

This afternoon officers attended the scene of this single vehicle collision on the A1307 Westbound. Driver Failed Drugs Wipe for cannabis and was subsequently arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries by @EastEnglandAmb



They were then taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service to receive treatment for minor injuries sustained during the crash.

A spokesperson for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit said: "Officers attended the scene of this single vehicle collision on the A1307 Westbound.

"Driver failed drugs wipe for cannabis and was subsequently arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries by the East of England Ambulance Service."

