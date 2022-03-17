Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Drug driver's car overturns in ditch on A1307 near Godmanchester

Pearce Bates

Published: 9:25 AM March 17, 2022
Silver car, upside down in a ditch.

The driver has been arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries. - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

A drug driver's car overturned and crashed into trees on the A1307's Westbound carriageway near Godmanchester, Huntingdon.

During the incident, which occurred yesterday afternoon (Wednesday March 16), the silver car ended up on its roof in a ditch, just off the highway.

The car hit some small trees during the collision.

After being called out, road police officers tested the driver for cannabis.

This driver failed the test, which lead to their arrest shortly after. 

They were then taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service to receive treatment for minor injuries sustained during the crash.

A spokesperson for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit said: "Officers attended the scene of this single vehicle collision on the A1307 Westbound.

"Driver failed drugs wipe for cannabis and was subsequently arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries by the East of England Ambulance Service."
 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News
Godmanchester News

